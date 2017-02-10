Fatal snowmobile accident in Oswego County

State Police in Pulaski are investigating a fatal snowmobile accident that occurred at approximately 5pm on snowmobile trail C5A-near Little John Drive in the Town of Redfield, Oswego County.

The investigation revealed 72-year-old, Richard T. Becher from Syracuse, NY was operating a 2016 SkiDoo snowmobile eastbound on Trail C5A when he lost control on a curve and was ejected into the path of a westbound snowmobile, operated by George A. Longtin, age 51, from Manlius, NY. Becher was pronounced deceased at the scene. Longtin was not injured.

The investigation is continuing.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

