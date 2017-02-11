SUNY Geneseo announces dean’s list for fall semester 2016

The State University of New York at Geneseo has announced its Dean’s List for the Fall Semester 2016. To be on the list, a student must have achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Alexis Irwin from Sherburne

Andrew Palmer from Oneida

Sarah Papa from Oneida

Christopher Callery from Manlius

Taylor Jackson from Manlius

Zoe Marr from Manlius

Rachael Natoli from Manlius

Aidan Procopio from Manlius

Kimberly Ward from Manlius

Steven Yee from Manlius

William Blanding from Chittenango

Swarnima Das from Chittenango

Amara Kattrein from Chittenango

Ethan Turner from Chittenango

Calista Griffin from Cazenovia

