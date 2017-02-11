«  
SUNY Geneseo announces dean’s list for fall semester 2016

The State University of New York at Geneseo has announced its Dean’s List for the Fall Semester 2016. To be on the list, a student must have achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

  • Alexis Irwin from Sherburne
  • Andrew Palmer from Oneida
  • Sarah Papa from Oneida
  • Christopher Callery from Manlius
  • Taylor Jackson from Manlius
  • Zoe Marr from Manlius
  • Rachael Natoli from Manlius
  • Aidan Procopio from Manlius
  • Kimberly Ward from Manlius
  • Steven Yee from Manlius
  • William Blanding from Chittenango
  • Swarnima Das from Chittenango
  • Amara Kattrein from Chittenango
  • Ethan Turner from Chittenango
  • Calista Griffin from Cazenovia
