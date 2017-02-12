St. Lawrence University students study abroad

The following students will participate in an off-campus study abroad program for the Spring 2017 semester through St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.

Nicholas A. Clemente of Syracuse. Clemente is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in environmental studies-government. Clemente graduated from Solvay High School. Clemente is participating in St. Lawrence University’s spring off-campus program in Washington, D.C., at The

Washington Center.

Amanda M. Korb of Georgetown. Korb is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in environmental studies-english. Korb graduated from Otselic Valley Central School. Korb is participating in St. Lawrence University’s spring off-campus program in Kenya Semester Program.

More than one half of St. Lawrence University students study off campus for a semester or longer during their undergraduate experience at either one its international or domestic study abroad program sites.

