Exhibit of sculptures by female metalworker

Theresa Daddona-Traub is the first of three local artists selected during last year’s 10×10=ART event at the Schweinfurth Art Center to exhibit in 2017. The 10×10=ART event featured more than 200 artworks measuring 10×10 inches that were donated by artists to the Schweinfurth and then sold via silent auction. Daddona-Traub’s donation included four pieces made of metal and copper.

The title of Daddona-Traub’s upcoming exhibit is What Makes a Heart Bleed? The exhibition will be held in Gallery Julius at the Schweinfurth and will be on view from March 24-May 21, 2017. The opening reception will be held on Friday, March 24, from 5-8pm, at the same time as the opening for the Schweinfurth’s Made in NY exhibit. Entry to the opening reception for both exhibits will be free and open to the public.

Daddona-Traub’s work will include a range of sculptures made from steel, leather, copper and other recycled and repurposed materials. The aftermath of the recent election inspired her to create the work for this exhibit.

“[Recent] events lead me to focus on what I believe and why…What makes my heart bleed is a love for humanity. This love for people has given me the strength to speak my truth and in speaking my truth my greatest hope is that I am speaking for a generation…The materials I use to create my work have become essential to the story I am attempting to tell. Steel is hard and strong and yet my message is human and tender,” says Daddona-Traub.

Daddona-Traub and her husband Keith Traub own Unite Two Design, a design and build studio located in Elbridge. She resides in Skaneateles with her husband and two children.

The Schweinfurth Art Center is a multi-art center that offers a range of exhibits, classes and programs for all ages throughout the year. The Art Center is open Tuesday- Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm and Sunday 1 – 5 pm. Closed Mondays, major holidays and between exhibitions. For more information about the Schweinfurth, please visit www.myartcenter.org.

