Chorale will present “Pops Goes the Chorale”

The Oneida Area Civic Chorale will present “Pops Goes the Chorale” Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, at 4 p.m., at the Kallet Civic Center in Oneida. The concerts, directed by Kimberly Nethaway and accompanied by Bernadette VanValkenburg and Tina Toglia, will feature favorite pop songs of the last five decades.

The concerts, directed by Kimberly Nethaway and accompanied by Bernadette VanValkenburg and Tina Toglia, will feature favorite pop songs of the last five decades. Guest artist will be local musician Gary Johnson, a one-man band who performs by text request from his audiences.

He replicates all instruments, vocals and special effects using his guitar, his voice and a one-of-a-kind loop station.

Concert seating will be cabaret-style, and a cash bar, treats and desserts will be available. $10 tickets are by advance sale only, starting February 7, from Chorale members, at W.J. Hinman Jewelers, Main St., Oneida, and by calling 315-655-3007. This concert continues the 50th Anniversary season of the Chorale.

