Herkimer County teen arrested on sex abuse charges

State Police arrested Aaron Mitchell, 17, from Starkville, for first-degree sex abuse, a class D felony.

Mitchell is charged with having sexual contact with a child less than 11 years old. He was arraigned in the Town of Stark Court and ordered to re-appear at a later date.

The victim has been offered counseling through the Herkimer County Child Advocacy Center.

