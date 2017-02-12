Speeding driver faces DWI charge in Lenox

Sullivan-based state police charged a Syracuse man with DWI after stopping him for speeding Saturday evening.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. Feb. 11, Trooper Steven Fountain stopped a 2001 Honda Civic travelling eastbound on State Route 31 in Lenox at 72 mph in a 55-mph zone.

The operator was also observed using a cell phone while driving. While interviewing driver Jason T. Newton, 34, of Essex Street, Syracuse, Fountain observed a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath.

Sobriety tests indicated Newton was intoxicated and he was taken into custody for DWI. Newton was transported to the Sullivan state police barracks, where a breath test determined his blood alcohol content to be .13 percent.

A DMV check revealed Newton’s license was suspended for a previous DWAI conviction.

Newton was ticketed for DWI, driving with a BAC of .08% or greater, felony aggravated unlicensed operation 1st degree, speeding, use of a cell phone while driving and other traffic offenses; he is scheduled to appear in Lenox Town Court Feb. 14, 2017.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

