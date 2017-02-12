Hubbardsville man arrested for possession of methamphetamine

On Feb. 7, 2017, State Police responded to the Nice n Easy Grocery Shoppe at 7296 W Main St., Westmoreland, for an attempted larceny.

The investigation revealed Jeffory C. DePasquale, 38, from Hubbardsville, attempted to steal several items from the store by concealing them on his person.

DePasquale was also found to be in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine.

DePasquale was arrested for attempted petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Whitestown Town Court and remanded to Oneida County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash or $5,000 bond.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

