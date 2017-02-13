Liverpool man arrested for aggravated DWI following crash on I-81

State Police arrested Wewoka N. Shenandoah, 43, from Liverpool, for aggravated DWI, an unclassified misdemeanor.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at approximately 1 p.m., State Police responded to an accident on Interstate 81 in the town of Onondaga. When Troopers arrived, they observed a 2006 Suzuki Reno in the right lane with heavy damage. The driver, identified as Denise A. Jackson, 28, from Rochester, was stopped along the shoulder of the highway after running out of gas when she was struck by 2011 Kia Sorrento.

The driver of the Kia, later identified as Shenandoah, began to flee the scene on foot. Troopers took Shenandoah into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Jackson was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse with minor injuries. Shenandoah was charged with aggravated DWI, with a reportable BAC of .21 percent. He was issued an appearance ticket for Onondaga Town Court and is scheduled to appear Feb. 22, 2017, at 6 p.m.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

