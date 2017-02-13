 
Syracuse woman charged with aggravated DWI after nearly striking patrol car

State Police arrested Kristen I. Ondrejka, 29, of Cindy Lane, Syracuse, for aggravated DWI, a class E felony; endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor; unsafe lane change and following too closely, both violations.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at approximately 4:20 p.m., Troopers observed a 2005 Toyota Highlander traveling eastbound on Dorwin Avenue cross over the double yellow solid lines and nearly striking a state police patrol vehicle head-on.

The vehicle then veered off the shoulder of the roadway nearly striking a roadway sign.

The driver of the vehicle, Ondrejka, was subsequently arrested for aggravated DWI, with a reportable BAC of .23 percent and having a 2-year-old child in the back seat.

She was arraigned in Camillus Town Court and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center on $5,000 cash/bond.

