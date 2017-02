Winter Break American Girl Doll Day

Save the date: Feb. 23 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for ages 4-12. It’ll be SNOW FUN!!! Make friends, crafts and more. Get to know each other, dolls from many back grounds. Bring your own 18” friend (doll) and dolls do not have to be an American Girl Dolls. Games, crafts, book reading and refreshments. Must register by Feb. 21 st by calling 697-2950 or email the GSC at greatswampconservancy@gmail.com.

Suggested donation is $10 per child, space is limited to 20 children.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest