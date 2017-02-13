 
PAC 99 schedule for week of Feb. 12, 2017

Tuesday, Feb. 14

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Village of Canastota Board of Trustees meeting of Feb. 6
  • 10:50 a.m., 3:50 p.m. and 8:50 p.m.: Oneida Rotary Club meeting of Feb.  7 – Rural Urban Day

Wednesday, Feb. 15

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida Common Council meeting of Feb. 7
  • 10:38 a.m., 3:38 p.m. and 8:38 p.m.: Oneidas Club meeting of Feb. 9 with John Egger Liberty Resources’ Help Restore Hope Center

Thursday, Feb. 16

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “Prayers and Promises”
  • 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Capital Notebook with Brian Kolb, Minority Leader New York State Assembly
  • 9:45 a.m., 2:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.: OPL Speakers:  Tom Henry “The Dark Side of the Civil War”
