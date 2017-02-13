PAC 99 schedule for week of Feb. 12, 2017

- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Village of Canastota Board of Trustees meeting of Feb. 6
- 10:50 a.m., 3:50 p.m. and 8:50 p.m.: Oneida Rotary Club meeting of Feb. 7 – Rural Urban Day
Wednesday, Feb. 15
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida Common Council meeting of Feb. 7
- 10:38 a.m., 3:38 p.m. and 8:38 p.m.: Oneidas Club meeting of Feb. 9 with John Egger Liberty Resources’ Help Restore Hope Center
Thursday, Feb. 16
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “Prayers and Promises”
- 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Capital Notebook with Brian Kolb, Minority Leader New York State Assembly
- 9:45 a.m., 2:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.: OPL Speakers: Tom Henry “The Dark Side of the Civil War”
Leave a Reply