Snowy Owl Lecture at the Great Swamp Conservancy

The public is invited to a Snowy Owl presentation by Susan Kiesel. Susan is an award-winning photographer and will present her slide show on this majestic bird of prey and information on their irruption of population in upstate New York.

She writes monthly articles for the Adirondack Life Magazine and has garnered awards from Ducks Unlimited magazine, and Shutterbug. Adirondack Life Magazine recently contacted Susan with the news that one of her photos will receive a prize in the contest issue due out in February. It features an image of three otters sitting on a fallen tree looking at her from the water. She has also authored a children’s book; The Many Faces of the Snowy Owl, with photos from the New York owl visit.

Suggested donation for this program is $4 non-members, $3 members. The GSC is located at 8375 N. Main St., Canastota.

