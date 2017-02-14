(de)Constructing Gender, a new media seminar for high school students

When: March 3, 10, 17, 24 an d 31 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Oneida Community Mansion House, 170 Kenwood Ave.

High school students from around the region will meet every Friday in March to discuss the significance of gender in American society. Seminar discussions will examine how gender roles have evolved through time and how they are changing in the United States today. Students will also examine contemporary portrayals of gender in three documentary films. An important outcome of the seminars for students will be self-produced digital media productions – video and audio – through which they express their own thinking about ideas and practices of gender.

Student productions will be presented to the public on April 8. The seminar leader is Simone Puff, professor of Women's and Gender Studies at Syracuse University, joined by Molly Jessup, curator of education for Oneida Community Mansion House.

Enrollment remains open, but requires registration and tuition of $35 for the entire month. To enroll, please contact Molly Jessup: mjessup@oneidacommunity.org or 315-363- 0745.

The Oneida Community Mansion House was the residence of the 19th century utopian Oneida Community (1848 – 1880), which itself challenged conventional practices and ideas of gender.

OCMH preserves, collects and interprets material culture, intangible heritage, and five historic buildings, situated on 33 acres of landscaped lawns and gardens. OCMH is a National Historic Landmark and chartered by the New York State Department of Education.

The House is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm, and Sunday from Noon until 5:00 pm. Guided tours are provided Wednesday through Saturday at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm, and Sunday at 2:00 pm.

Oneida Community Mansion House is located at 170 Kenwood Ave., Oneida. 315-363- 0745. oneidacommunity.org.

This seminar is supported in part by a Humanities New York Action Grant.

