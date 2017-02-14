Raiders to host fifth annual Blue4Q game

Colgate’s LGBTQ Initiatives, Shaw Wellness Institute and men’s basketball team are proud to announce the fifth-annual LGBTQ ‘Blue4Q’ Awareness Game, set for Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. against Boston University.

The Raiders will showcase their support for LGBTQ initiatives by wearing rainbow ties, socks and pregame shirts. Raffle tickets will be on sale to raise funds for Q2, a Utica-based center for LGBTQ youth, their families, and allies to gather. Q2 representatives will be present to pass out educational literature about their services and programs. Free t-shirts, ice cream, rainbow cake and $1 hot dogs will also be available.

Athletics and LGBTQ Initiatives first started this collaboration after homophobic messages were written in blue-colored marker on a Coming Out Door, a symbol that the LGBTQ Initiatives displays on campus every year. The negative graffiti sparked a groundswell of support from many in the Colgate community. They coined the term “Blue for Q”, in order to reclaim the color as one of pride and solidarity with the queer community.

The event will be packed with various student organizations, which are all coming together in support of this initiative that aims to raise awareness around LGBTQ issues, build community, and create space for pride-related fun. Past Blue4Q games have drawn more than 1,000 fans to Cotterell Court.

LGBTQ Organizations

The Colgate campus and community are open and welcoming of all people. Colgate’s LGBTQ Initiatives are specifically dedicated to supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and all students.

