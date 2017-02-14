Child Care Council accepting ‘Friends of Children’ nominations

“She’s nice. She makes me feel special all the time. And she’s very beautiful…but that’s because her heart is beautiful.”

These words were spoken by a 6-year-old student at the Genesee Street Children’s Center about director Alison Mundschenk when she was nominated for last year’s ‘Friends of Children’ Recognition Awards, hosted by the Child Care Council of Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Each year, the Child Care Council accepts nominations to recognize the dedication of people in Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties who make a difference in the lives of children, a field that often goes unnoticed. Awards for ‘Friends of Children’ are given in the categories of early childhood professionals (including school teachers, child care center directors, child care teachers and providers), community members, agencies, family friendly employers and youth who demonstrate their support of children through action, outstanding service, word or deed.

“To be nominated and recognized for my years of educating and enriching the lives of our community’s young children was incredibly humbling,” said Mundschenk. “It isn’t often that our field is celebrated with an event of this caliber. The Friends of Children ceremony allows for everyone in attendance to feel proud and supported for our work in all child care capacities.”

Nominations are being accepted for the 2017 awards now through April 7. All those who are nominated will be honored during the awards dinner, which will be hosted at the Radisson in Utica May 9.

Nominating someone is free and easy, and the only requirement is that you share their story. Simply visit www.cceoneida.com/nominate and fill out the information or contact Courtney Jenne at (315) 223-7850 for a form.

