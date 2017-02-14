Book reading by John P.L. Hatcher

When: Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m.

Where: Oneida Community Mansion House, 170 Kenwood Ave., Oneida NY

Join us for a book reading and discussion with author John P.L. Hatcher, who will read from his recently published book Oneida (Community) Limited: A Goodly Heritage Gone Wrong. Former Oneida Ltd. executive Hatcher describes, with insider detail, the rise and fall of the once-successful tableware manufacturer.

The reading and book signing – co-sponsored by the Sherrill-Kenwood Library and Oneida Community Mansion House – will be held Sunday, March 12 at 3:00 pm at Oneida Community Mansion House, 170 Kenwood Ave, Oneida. Copies of the book will be available for signing and purchase in the Mansion House bookshop. A $5 donation to the Mansion House is suggested.

The mission of the Sherrill-Kenwood Free Library is to provide materials, programs, and a community center to meet the educational, cultural, recreational, and informational needs of all members of our community. It seeks materials in varying formats to provide current, accurate, useful, and timely information to assist individuals in their pursuits. The library strives to provide services of interest and benefit to individuals of all ages and abilities. The Sherrill-Kenwood Free Library wholly embraces the principles outlined in the American Library Association’s ‘Freedom to Read’ statement and the Library Bill of Rights.

Oneida Community Mansion House was the residence of the 19th century utopian Oneida Community (1848 – 1880). OCMH preserves, collects and interprets material culture, intangible heritage, and five historic buildings, situated on 33 acres of landscaped lawns and gardens. OCMH is a National Historic Landmark and chartered by the New York State Department of Education.

The House is open for visitors Monday through Saturday from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm, and Sunday from Noon until 5:00 pm. Guided tours are provided (with admission) Wednesday through Saturday at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm, and Sunday at 2:00 pm.

Oneida Community Mansion House is located at 170 Kenwood Ave., Oneida. More information 315-363- 0745 or www.oneidacommunity.org

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

