Raiders Honor 2016, Prepare for 2017

Awards Presented, Captains Named During Annual Gala at Hall of Presidents

Colgate Football closed out 2016 and officially kicked off 2017 with the annual awards banquet Saturday night at the Hall of Presidents.

Head coach Dan Hunt congratulated his seniors for their outstanding careers, which included a Patriot League championship and two victories in the NCAA playoffs. The Raider senior class went 16-7 against conference competition and as a group compiled 22 All-Patriot League selections.

Other highlights included mention that Colgate led the nation and set a program record for rushing defense with a 69.4-yard average. The Raiders also finished second in the country in sacks per game at 3.4 per game.

Junior Pat Afriyie earned placement on four different All-America teams, in addition to taking home ECAC and Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year honors. Afriyie led the Patriot League and finished fourth nationally in both sacks and tackles-for-loss. He already stands third on the Colgate career sack chart with 24, just 4½ sacks behind leader Kelly Robinson (1979-81).

Abu Daramy was named Freshman All-American and captured the Patriot League’s Rookie of the Year award as a return specialist and secondary stalwart. Daramy combined for 746 return yards and tied for third on the team with four pass breakups.

On offense, Jake Melville and John Maddaluna both played their way onto Colgate career top-10 lists. Melville finished fourth all-time in both total offense (8,371 yards) and passing (5,885 yards). The Raiders also went 13-2 against Patriot League competition in games Melville started.

Maddaluna climbed to fifth in career receptions (153) and sixth in receiving yards (2,332).

And Jonah Bowman broke the all-time Raiders record for field goal percentage, finishing 31-of-41 for 75.6 percent. His 31 made field goals are second in program history.

Gordon Watson Scout Team Award Debuts

Melville earned the Andy Kerr Offensive MVP Award for the second year in a row, Afriyie was the pick for Hal Lahar Defensive MVP and Bowman took home the Mark Rakowski Special Teams Award.

Punter Josh Cerra captured the Unsung Hero Award after posting a 41.5-yard average and finishing with 15 punts downed inside the 20-yard line against just two touchbacks.

Kyle Diener topped the Raider tackle chart for the third straight year, finishing his career with 332, and for his efforts earned the Dick Biddle Coaches Award.

Hunt presented the Jack Mitchell Loyalty Award to David Rhyde and Joe Caprio, while the debut of the Gordon Watson Scout Team Player of the Year Award went to Michael Kane on offense and Nick Ioanilli on defense.

Featured remarks came from Colgate President Brian W. Casey, Vice President and Director of Athletics Victoria M. Chun ’91, MA’94, Jared Nepa ’06 and defensive coordinator Paul Shaffner. Nepa played on three Patriot League championship teams and helped compile 39 victories.

