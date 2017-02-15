Oneida Police Department blotter

On February 9, 2017, James D. Odom, 53, 231 N. Main St., Oneida, was issued tickets for aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, unlicensed operator and uninspected motor vehicle. He was turned over to the Rome Police Department on outstanding warrants.

On February 8, 2017, Jeffrey S. Mitchell, 44, 7172 Forbes Rd., Canastota, was issued a criminal summons for harassment in the second degree. He is to appear in Oneida City Court at a later date.

On February 9, 2017, Evan W. Kilgore, 34, 13 Arlington Terrace, Utica, was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th degree and possession of a hypodermic instrument. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held in lieu of $1000 cash or bond pending further court action.

On February 9, 2017, Elizabeth G. Wynns, 32, 1034 Whitesboro St., Utica, was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, possession of a hypodermic instrument and petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held in lieu of $500 cash or $1000 bond.

On February 10, 2017, Daniel M. Smith, 44, 1034 Whitesboro St., Utica, was arrested for petit larceny. Possession of a hypodermic instrument and trespass. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held in lieu of bail pending further court action.

On February 10, 2017, Elijah D. Johnson, 21, 404 E. Bloomfield St., apt. 4, Rome, was issued a criminal summons charging him with 3 counts of criminal contempt in the 2nd degree.

On February 10, 2017, Michael E. Fuller, 21, of 6354 Milles Dr., Rome, was issued tickets for unlawful possession of marijuana, aggravated unlicensed operator in the 3rd degree and a red light violation.

On February 10, 2017, Brett M. Miller, 25, 2948 US Rt. 20, Cazenovia, was issued tickets for aggravated unlicensed operator 3rd, uninspected MV, unregistered MV, improper plates, uninsured and unlicensed operator.

On February 11, 2017, Rodrick R. Gardner, 31, 525 Main St., Oneida, was charged with harassment in the 2 nd degree and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held in lieu of #250 cash bail pending further court action.

On February 11, 2017, Kristen R. Shive, 39, 1592 Schoolheimer Rd., Oneida, was ticketed for aggravated unlicensed operator in the 3 rd degree and inadequate headlights.

On February 11, 2017, Kehala E. Waterman, 25, 173 Hemlock Dr., Nedrow, was arrested for failure to keep right, refusing to take a breath test screening device, driving while ability impaired, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and failure to give half the roadway. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance pending further court action.

On February 12, 2017, William D. Burton, 59, 126 Williams St., apt. 5, Oneida was ticketed for aggravated unlicensed operator in the 3 rd degree and for having an uninspected motor vehicle. He was also arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant charging him with petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held on $500 cash or $1000 bond pending further court action.

On February 12, 2017, Jeffrey A. Clark, 25, 354 N. Lake St., Oneida was ticketed for aggravated unlicensed operator in the 3 rd degree and for having inadequate stoplights.

On February 12, 2017, John J. Webb Jr., 42, 437 Washington Ave. was issued tickets for aggravated unlicensed operator in the 2 nd degree and for operating w/o an interlock device where required.

On February 12, 2017, John A. Farnham Jr., 34, 6191 Hawkins Corners Rd., Rome, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held in lieu of $350 cash or $1000 bond pending further court action.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

