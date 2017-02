Donaldson named to dean’s list at Grove City College

Ashley Donaldson, a freshman music/business major at Grove City College, has been named to the dean’s list with distinction for the fall 2016 semester. Ashley is a 2016 graduate of Vernon Verona Sherrill High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Donaldson (Anna) from Oneida.

Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest