“Storytime & Hike” with Friends of Rogers

Every Wednesday morning at 10:30 am, Friends of Rogers hosts the popular “Storytime & Hike,” featuring stories, songs and adventure with Children’s Coordinator Jenni Larchar. For the month of February, this unique family program is being made possible thanks to the generosity of SFCU.

“It is a joy for me to share my love of nature with these young ones,” Larchar said. “We establish a love for the outdoors that not only impacts their growing years, but will stay with them throughout their lives.”

Storytime & Hike takes place every week rain or shine, so participants should wear appropriate clothing and footwear.

“We are extremely grateful to SFCU for supporting this month’s Storytime & Hike,” said Simon Solomon, executive director. “Thanks to the generosity of our corporate partners, Friends of Rogers has preserved Rogers Center as a cherished community resource while guiding its evolution as the region’s premier eco-tourist destination.”

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for all ages. Seasonal hours are from 10 am to 4:30 pm Wednesday through Saturday, and from 11 am to 3 pm on Sunday. For more information, call (607) 674-4733 or visit www.friendsofrogers.org.

