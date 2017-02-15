Mohawk Valley Rotary honors Roger Skinner with the Paul Harris Fellows

The Mohawk Valley Rotary Club presented Roger Skinner with his second Paul Harris Fellows award on Tuesday. The Paul Harris Fellows award recognizes people who show dedication and exceptional service to The Rotary Foundation.

The honor was established in 1957 to show appreciation contributions that support Rotary’s Annual Fund, PolioPlus, or an approved Foundation grant. Roger Skinner joined the Mohawk Valley Rotary Club in 1985.

Skinner is actively involved in this club, he has served as the past president, and in his current role serves as the Assistant District Governor for District 7150.

Skinner is active in all the local projects of Mohawk Valley Rotary including the Director of Books For the World, a program where local Rotary clubs arrange for the shipment of used books to Third World Countries. “Rotary is one of the best civic organizations I have been involved with and I encourage all people interested in making the local community better to join a local Rotary Club” said Skinner.

For more information about joining the Mohawk Valley Rotary Club contact www.facebook.com/mohawkvalleyrotaryclub.

