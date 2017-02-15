Vajda to Construct Snow City on the Grounds of View

Join us at View, a multi-media arts center, on Feb. 16, 17 and 18 from 10 am until 4 pm all three days, as artist Kathryn Vajda creates a Snow City on the grounds in preparation for her forthcoming exhibition of digital prints at View next winter (Nov. 4, 2017 – March 31, 2018). Bring the whole family for a day of fun!

View will be offering free coffee, tea, and hot chocolate to spectators. There will be a special area designated for children AND adults to create and play in the snow, and View galleries will be free and open to the public for the duration of the activities!

Watch and engage with Vajda as she constructs, documents, and photographs her temporary sculptural work using snow, ice, and water! The Snow City at View is part of an ongoing series of photographic work that references child’s play, as well as the fragility and inherent nature of constant change within the world.

At 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 18 , immediately following View’s 11th Annual Chili Bowl ( 11:30 am until 2:00 pm ), Vajda will be presenting a lecture and discussion on her work! This presentation is free and open to the public. For more information on the 11th Annual Chili Bowl, please visit View’s website at ViewArts.org or call (315) 369-6411.

Kathryn Vajda was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She received her BFA in Printmaking from the Cleveland Institute of Art and her MFA in Printmaking from Indiana University in Bloomington. Snow Cities have been featured in exhibitions at INDIGO Art in Buffalo, NY and in the Fosdick-Nelson Gallery at Alfred University. Her work has been exhibited both nationally and internationally. Vajda is currently an Adjunct Assistant Professor in the School of Art and Design at the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University. For more information on Kathryn Vajda, please visit her website KathrynVajda.com.

View is located at 3273 State Route 28 in Old Forge, NY. To learn more about View programming, visit ViewArts.org, or call (315) 369-6411

