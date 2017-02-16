Miller issues statement on crime legislation

Statement from Assemblyman Brian Miller (R,I-New Hartford):
“As a body of statewide elected officials, it is our obligation to pass legislation that protects the safety of our residents. Today, Assembly Democrats failed the public by jeopardizing its safety. They submitted and passed a measure (A.4876) to send 16- and 17- year-old violent criminals to Family Court rather than face the consequences of their malevolent actions in criminal court. The only effects this legislation will have are preventing the criminal history of these individuals from being available to DAs and the public, and putting dangerous individuals back on the street and in our neighborhoods much sooner. If you can drive, go to war and vote, you can be held accountable for your crimes and face the consequences. During my tenure I will always support legislation that aids law enforcement and protects our community – not the other way around.”
