Brennan Guest speaker at Mohawk Valley Rotary

At Tuesday’s, meeting of the Mohawk Valley Rotary Club, Herkimer County Family Court Judge John J. Brennan was the featured guest speaker. He spoke about the different aspects of family court and information on a wide variety of issues affecting children and families.

Brennan spoke about how working together with Social Services and other County agencies has helped to provide information on services available to our community members.

According to Judge Brennan “adoptions are the best part of my day to day job, I handle on average 16-20 adoptions per year, for these kids, they found their forever family. That is wonderful.”

Each Tuesday the Rotary Club of Mohawk Valley brings together many of Herkimer Counties business, professional and community leaders at Pk’s Pub, in Herkimer for lunch to listen and learn about the key issues affecting our community. For more information on Rotary please contact our Facebook page at: /www.facebook.com/mohawkvalley.rotaryclub.

