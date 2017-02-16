Volleyball adds Kolsky to incoming class

Libero/DS to Join Colgate Volleyball Class of 2021

Colgate volleyball head coach Ryan Baker has announced the addition of Bridget Kolsky (Pacific Palisades, Calif./Marlborough) to the program’s Class of 2021.

Kolsky will join Rachel Meyne and Alli Lowe, who signed during the fall period, in the incoming freshmen class.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Bridget to our team,” said Baker. “We’ve had such a great number of players from the Sunshine Volleyball club, and Bridget is no exception. She is tough, has a good touch on the ball, and loves the sport. We can’t wait to begin working with her.”

Kolsky, a defensive specialist, helped lead her Marlborough High School team to a 2016 Sunshine League Championship and a Southern Section Semifinal appearance after registering 309 digs and 32 aces as a senior. She earned second team All-League laurels as a junior and her team’s Coaches Award as a sophomore. Kolsky recorded 954 digs and 122 aces throughout her career.

Off the court, Kolsky was a member of Feed-to-Succeed and the Marlborough Mathletes.

“I chose Colgate because I wanted a strong liberal arts education and Division I volleyball program,” said Kolsky. “Both the community and the team already feel like family and I cannot wait to take advantage of all that Colgate has to offer.”

Kolsky, Meyne and Lowe will join the Raiders in the fall. Colgate is coming off a strong 2016 campaign that saw the Raiders finish 18-11 overall and 13-3 in the Patriot League.

