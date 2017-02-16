Tractor safety certification course planned

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Herkimer County will be offering a Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program to youth and adults 14 years of age and older. We invite and encourage all farm and non-farm youth and adults who will be working on or around machinery to participate in the program.

The program will be held at Clinton Tractor on April 18-20 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The cost for 4-H members is $25. For non-members the cost is $30. Lunch and all program materials are included.

Pre-registration is required by April 7. You can register online at: https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/2017TractorSafety-2_221 or by calling the Herkimer County 4-H Office at 315-866-7920. If you have any questions regarding this or other 4-H programs please call or email Jennifer Collins at jlr34@cornell.edu.

