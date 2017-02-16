Jefferson County woman arrested on animal cruelty charges

State Police arrested Josiphina K. Nelson, 45, from 32649 County Route 194 in Theresa, on (7) counts of NYS Agriculture and Markets Law §353 Torturing and Injuring animals; Failure to provide proper sustenance.

On Feb. 11, 2017, State Police responded to County Route 194 regarding the welfare of 7 horses on the property. Troopers, along with Kristina Curry, the Director of Animal Cruelty Task Force located (6) horses that were determined to be malnourished and (1) Mare Pinto horse found deceased in a field behind a barn.

Nelson was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Antwerp Court for Feb. 28, 2017, at 7 p.m. The six horses were removed from the property until the case is disposed.

