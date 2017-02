Columbia Place Associates combines forces with Staffworks

Columbia Place Associates has selected Staffworks to continue our tradition of providing excellent staffing services to our area.

This transition, effective Feb. 13, between two locally based companies, will allow all currently employed staff and workers to remain employed in our community.

Thank you to all of our employees, customers, and Staffworks for being a part of this successful transition.

