Syracuse International Airport offers tips to winter break travelers

Syracuse International Airport is preparing for increased passenger volume over the next week, as local schools break for mid-winter recess. Anticipated increase in passenger volume departure days include Feb. 16-19, 2017.

We spoke to the airlines and they want to make sure passengers are prepared before they arrive at the airport. Below are some travel tips to avoid unnecessary delays:

Have a questions regarding what to pack? Visit tsa.gov

Keep your eyes on the weather and check with your airline before arriving at the airport

Passengers are encouraged to arrive at least 90-120 minutes prior to their departure time

Utilize airline smartphone apps or print your boarding pass at home

Have your ID and boarding pass ready before you enter the line at the security checkpoint

The airport has also recently added a few programs to make your travels a little less stressful:

Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of ParkSYR for automatic entry/exit to the parking facilities

Pets Easing Travelers program therapy dogs will be roaming the airport looking to soothe the stress of passengers

FuelRod machines are located throughout the terminal. FuelRod devices are reusable, portable charging systems that will provide your electronic device with four hours of usage.

If you’re picking someone up from the airport, please use the Cell Phone Lot while you wait for your guest to arrive

The airport has a TSA Pre✓ Enrollment Center located in the terminal. While it’s too late to sign up if you’re traveling this week, sign up soon and enjoy the benefits next time you travel.

For additional regarding any of the above amenities, please visit the airport’s website at flysyracuse.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

