Syracuse man charged with felony DWI in Canastota

On Feb. 15, 2017, at approximately 3:50 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-90 for a speeding violation. The driver of the vehicle, Ryan J. Burgess, 31, of Syracuse, was found to be intoxicated. He was transported and processed at SP Syracuse, where his blood-alcohol content was determined to be 0.19 percent.

Additionally, he has a prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years and as a result was subsequently charged with:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated; a class E felony and

speeding vehicle and traffic violation.

Burgess was turned over to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets returnable in Canastota Village Court March, 2, 2017, at 9 a.m.

