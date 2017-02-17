Alzheimer’s Association invites caregivers to attend local support groups

The challenges and emotions that come with caregiving for an individual with Alzheimer’s disease or other form of dementia can be overwhelming. It can be a stressful endeavor surrounded by anxiety, worry and guilt, and many feel as if they are alone in their journey.
The Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter welcomes caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia, as well as individuals with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, to attend one of its support groups meeting throughout the region in March and April.
Support groups are a community of peers that exist to support one another. These peer- or professionally-led groups for individuals, caregivers and others dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or a related form of dementia. Caregiver support groups promote an open forum of sharing and discussion among people facing many of the same issues. The group’s power rests within its members’ ability to show compassion, develop strategies and empower its members to provide the highest quality care possible. Early-stage groups provide peer-to-peer conversation and support for individuals specifically diagnosed in the disease’s early stages. Groups are open to the individual with the disease and the caregiver, and advanced screening is recommended prior to attending by calling the number listed with the support group.
The Chapter has also partnered with the Spanish Action League in Syracuse, or La Liga de Acción Hispaña, to provide a support group for Spanish-speaking caregivers. The group will meet at the Spanish Action League’s Syracuse office, 700 Oswego St., on the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m.
All support groups are free of charge to attend and facilitated by trained individuals. For more information, call 1-800-272-3900 or email cny-programs@alz.org.
Upcoming meetings include:
Early-Stage Support Groups
**Advance screening recommended by calling the Chapter**
DeWitt
Pebble Hill Presbyterian Church, 5299 Jamesville Rd.
3rd Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.
March 15 and April 19
Vestal
Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main St.
2nd Friday, 1 p.m.
March 10 and April 14
Whitesboro
Dunham Public Library, 76 Main St. #78
2nd Monday, 11 a.m.
March 13 and April 10
Caregiver Support Groups
Broome County
Johnson City
First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City, 2 Main St.
1st & 3rd Monday, 7 p.m.
March 6 and 20, April 3 and 17
United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus, 286 Deyo Hill Rd.
3rd Wednesday, 4 p.m.
March 15 and April 19
Vestal
Vestal Public Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy. East
1st Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
March 7 and April 4
Cayuga County
Auburn
United Way of Cayuga County, 17 E. Genesee St., #302
2nd Monday, 2 p.m.
Use rear parking lot on Seminary Street
March 13 and April 10
Chenango County
Norwich
United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 11 W. Main St.
3rd Thursday, 6 p.m.
March 16 and April 20
Cortland County
Cortland
Walden Place, 839 Bennie Rd.
3rd Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.
March 15 and April 19
Marathon
Peck Memorial Library, 24 W. Main St.
2nd Monday, 2 p.m.
March 13 and April 10
Herkimer County
Little Falls
Little Falls Community and Senior Center, 524 Main St.
2nd Thursday, 6 p.m.
March 9 and April 13
Jefferson County
Clayton
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 521 James St.
2nd Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
March 9 and April 13
Watertown
Northern Regional Ctr. for Independent Living, 210 Court St., #104
4th Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.
March 28 and April 25
Lewis County
Lowville
Maple Ridge Center, 7421 East Rd.
3rd Thursday, 10 a.m.
March 16 and April 20
Madison County
Canastota
Madison County Office for the Aging, 138 Dominic Bruno Blvd.
3rd Friday, 10 a.m.
March 17 and April 21
Cazenovia
Community Resources for Independent Seniors, Cherry Valley Professional Plaza, 2662 Rte. 20 East
2nd Wednesday, 6 p.m.
March 8 and April 12
Oneida County
Clinton
Brookdale Clinton, 115 Brookside Rd.
Last Wednesday, 1 p.m.
March 29 and April 26
Rome
Rome Memorial Hospital, 1500 James St., Room 101
2nd Tuesday, 5 p.m.
March 14 and April 11
Onondaga County
Baldwinsville
Baldwinsville Methodist Church, 17 W. Genesee St.
2nd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
March 14 and April 11
Liverpool
St. Joseph The Worker Church, 1001 Tulip St., 2nd Floor Library
2nd Saturday, 11 a.m.
Use rear entrance of church
March 11 and April 8
Manlius
Manlius Public Library, 1 Arkie Albanese Way
4th Tuesday, 7 p.m.
March 28 and April 25
North Syracuse
NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane
3rd Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
March 21 and April 18
Skaneateles
Grace Chapel, 1674 U.S. Route 20
Last Thursday, 2 p.m.
March 30 and April 27
Syracuse
The Centers at St. Camillus, 813 Fay Rd.
3rd Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
March 21 and April 18
The Hearth on James, 830 James St.
1st & 3rd Thursday, 1 p.m.
March 2 and 16, April 6 and 20
Spanish Action League, 700 Oswego St.
1st Wednesday, 6 p.m.
March 1 and April 5
Spanish language support group
Syracuse V.A. Hospital, 800 Irving Ave., Room B905
1st Wednesday, 1 p.m.
March 1 and April 5
Non-Veterans Welcome
Oswego County
Central Square
First Universalist Church of Central Square, 3243 Fulton Ave.
4th Monday, 7 p.m.
March 27 and April 24
Oswego
The Manor at Seneca Hill, 20 Manor Dr.
4th Wednesday, 7 p.m.
March 22 and April 26
St. Lawrence County
Canton
Maplewood, 205 State Street Rd.
1st Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
March 7 and April 4
Gouverneur
Gouverneur Community Center, 4673 NYS Route 58
3rd Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
March 16 and April 20
Massena
Massena Memorial Hospital, 1 Hospital Dr., Lower Level Conference Room
3rd Monday, 5:30 p.m.
March 20 and April 17
Ogdensburg
Riverledge Health Care & Rehabilitation Ctr., 8101 State Hwy. 68
2nd Tuesday, 5 p.m.
March 14 and April 11
Tioga County
Owego
Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd.
3rd Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.
March 21 and April 18
Tompkins County
Ithaca
Lifelong, 119 W. Court St.
1st Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
March 1 and April 5
