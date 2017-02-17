Alzheimer’s Association invites caregivers to attend local support groups

The challenges and emotions that come with caregiving for an individual with Alzheimer’s disease or other form of dementia can be overwhelming. It can be a stressful endeavor surrounded by anxiety, worry and guilt, and many feel as if they are alone in their journey.

The Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter welcomes caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia, as well as individuals with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, to attend one of its support groups meeting throughout the region in March and April.

Support groups are a community of peers that exist to support one another. These peer- or professionally-led groups for individuals, caregivers and others dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or a related form of dementia. Caregiver support groups promote an open forum of sharing and discussion among people facing many of the same issues. The group’s power rests within its members’ ability to show compassion, develop strategies and empower its members to provide the highest quality care possible. Early-stage groups provide peer-to-peer conversation and support for individuals specifically diagnosed in the disease’s early stages. Groups are open to the individual with the disease and the caregiver, and advanced screening is recommended prior to attending by calling the number listed with the support group.

The Chapter has also partnered with the Spanish Action League in Syracuse, or La Liga de Acción Hispaña, to provide a support group for Spanish-speaking caregivers. The group will meet at the Spanish Action League’s Syracuse office, 700 Oswego St., on the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m.

All support groups are free of charge to attend and facilitated by trained individuals. For more information, call 1-800-272-3900 or email cny-programs@alz.org.

Upcoming meetings include:

Early-Stage Support Groups

**Advance screening recommended by calling the Chapter**

DeWitt

Pebble Hill Presbyterian Church, 5299 Jamesville Rd.

3rd Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.

March 15 and April 19

(315) 472-4201

Vestal

Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main St.

2nd Friday, 1 p.m.

March 10 and April 14

(607) 785-7852

Whitesboro

Dunham Public Library, 76 Main St. #78

2nd Monday, 11 a.m.

March 13 and April 10

(315) 617-4025

Caregiver Support Groups

Broome County

Johnson City

First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City, 2 Main St.

1st & 3rd Monday, 7 p.m.

March 6 and 20, April 3 and 17

United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus, 286 Deyo Hill Rd.

3rd Wednesday, 4 p.m.

March 15 and April 19

Vestal

Vestal Public Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy. East

1st Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

March 7 and April 4

Cayuga County

Auburn

United Way of Cayuga County, 17 E. Genesee St., #302

2nd Monday, 2 p.m.

Use rear parking lot on Seminary Street

March 13 and April 10

Chenango County

Norwich

United Church of Christ, First Congregational, 11 W. Main St.

3rd Thursday, 6 p.m.

March 16 and April 20

Cortland County

Cortland

Walden Place, 839 Bennie Rd.

3rd Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.

March 15 and April 19

Marathon

Peck Memorial Library, 24 W. Main St.

2nd Monday, 2 p.m.

March 13 and April 10

Herkimer County

Little Falls

Little Falls Community and Senior Center, 524 Main St.

2nd Thursday, 6 p.m.

March 9 and April 13

Jefferson County

Clayton

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 521 James St.

2nd Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

March 9 and April 13

Watertown

Northern Regional Ctr. for Independent Living, 210 Court St., #104

4th Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.

March 28 and April 25

Lewis County

Lowville

Maple Ridge Center, 7421 East Rd.

3rd Thursday, 10 a.m.

March 16 and April 20

Madison County

Canastota

Madison County Office for the Aging, 138 Dominic Bruno Blvd.

3rd Friday, 10 a.m.

March 17 and April 21

Cazenovia

Community Resources for Independent Seniors, Cherry Valley Professional Plaza, 2662 Rte. 20 East

2nd Wednesday, 6 p.m.

March 8 and April 12

Oneida County

Clinton

Brookdale Clinton, 115 Brookside Rd.

Last Wednesday, 1 p.m.

March 29 and April 26

Rome

Rome Memorial Hospital, 1500 James St., Room 101

2nd Tuesday, 5 p.m.

March 14 and April 11

Onondaga County

Baldwinsville

Baldwinsville Methodist Church, 17 W. Genesee St.

2nd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

March 14 and April 11

Liverpool

St. Joseph The Worker Church, 1001 Tulip St., 2nd Floor Library

2nd Saturday, 11 a.m.

Use rear entrance of church

March 11 and April 8

Manlius

Manlius Public Library, 1 Arkie Albanese Way

4th Tuesday, 7 p.m.

March 28 and April 25

North Syracuse

NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane

3rd Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

March 21 and April 18

Skaneateles

Grace Chapel, 1674 U.S. Route 20

Last Thursday, 2 p.m.

March 30 and April 27

Syracuse

The Centers at St. Camillus, 813 Fay Rd.

3rd Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

March 21 and April 18

The Hearth on James, 830 James St.

1st & 3rd Thursday, 1 p.m.

March 2 and 16, April 6 and 20

Spanish Action League, 700 Oswego St.

1st Wednesday, 6 p.m.

March 1 and April 5

Spanish language support group

Syracuse V.A. Hospital, 800 Irving Ave., Room B905

1st Wednesday, 1 p.m.

March 1 and April 5

Non-Veterans Welcome

Oswego County

Central Square

First Universalist Church of Central Square, 3243 Fulton Ave.

4th Monday, 7 p.m.

March 27 and April 24

Oswego

The Manor at Seneca Hill, 20 Manor Dr.

4th Wednesday, 7 p.m.

March 22 and April 26

St. Lawrence County

Canton

Maplewood, 205 State Street Rd.

1st Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

March 7 and April 4

Gouverneur

Gouverneur Community Center, 4673 NYS Route 58

3rd Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

March 16 and April 20

Massena

Massena Memorial Hospital, 1 Hospital Dr., Lower Level Conference Room

3rd Monday, 5:30 p.m.

March 20 and April 17

Ogdensburg

Riverledge Health Care & Rehabilitation Ctr., 8101 State Hwy. 68

2nd Tuesday, 5 p.m.

March 14 and April 11

Tioga County

Owego

Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd.

3rd Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.

March 21 and April 18

Tompkins County

Ithaca

Lifelong, 119 W. Court St.

1st Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

March 1 and April 5

