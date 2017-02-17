Morrisville Public Library news

Our Annual Canned Food Drive to benefit the Morrisville Food Pantry is going on until the end of February! Please help us make it better than last year! Not only will you be making a generous contribution to our food pantry, but for every item you donate, we will take a $1 off your outstanding fines!

Be sure to join us this Friday February 24 for our Family Movie Night at 7:00pm. We will be showing the ever zany and wild movie, Trolls! Bring the family in for a great movie! Please bring your own beverage; popcorn is on us!

Please join us for Kiddies Korner, our preschool story hour! Bring your toddler or preschool child in on Tuesday February 28 at 10:00am. Help us enjoy the topic, “T is for Teeth!” Stories, finger plays, a craft and more! If you cannot make that day, please join us on Tuesday March 7 for “Just Ducky!”

On Friday March 3 join us for our Teen/Adult Movie Night at 7:00pm. We will be showing the movie, The Light Between Oceans! This is rated PG-13 so no one under the age of 13 will be allowed in without a parent/guardian. We provide the popcorn; you bring your own beverage!

Saturday March 4 we will be having our Spring Book Sale from 10:00am-4:00pm! Come out and stock up for the nicer weather ahead! Great deals and lots of new books to look through! Sale to be held in the Library’s Program room.

On Friday March 10 please join us for our Wine and Paint Class at 6:30 p.m. Open to adults and kids 13 and older! If you don’t drink wine we will have grape juice and of course, goodies for everyone too! Make it a mother/daughter night or a date night or some good friends just getting together to paint! Cost is $30 per person (payable the night of the program). Reservations are required! Space is very limited so stop into the library and sign up today!

RSVP with the support of the Morrisville Public Library will offer free income tax preparation for seniors 60 years and older. Volunteers are certified by the IRS to complete your tax forms. Please call Marie Smith at 315-684- 3903 to sign up for your appointment to have your tax returns filed free of charge.

We are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 12pm to 8pm, Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 8pm and Saturday 10am to 4pm.

