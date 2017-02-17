Pre-registration events for America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk

America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk is just a few weeks away on March 4th. Participants can register online at www.uticaheartrunwalk.org, or visit one of several options for pre-registration sites. The sites this year include a new location for the pre-registration event typically held at Van’s Tavern in Barneveld.

Saturday, February 25

8am-11am

Rome Run & Indoor Walk and Pre-Registration

Rome Free Academy

95 Dart Circle

Rome, NY 13440

Tuesday, February 28

4pm-7pm

Herkimer College, Robert McLaughlin College Center

Room 282/283

100 Reservoir Road

Herkimer, NY 13350

Tuesday, February 28

4pm-7pm

Kirkland Arts Center

9 1/2 East Park Row

Clinton, NY 13323

Wednesday, March 1

7am-7pm

New Hartford Indoor Walk and Pre-Registration

Sangertown Square

8555 Seneca Turnpike

New Hartford, NY 13413

**NEW LOCATION FOR VAN’S TAVERN PRE-REGISTRATION**

Thursday, March 2

5pm-8pm

Brian Wall Registration Night

Adirondack Bowling Alley

8125 State Route 12

Barneveld, NY 13304

Registration is also available at Utica College during Heart Weekend on March 3rd and 4th. America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk bring thousands of people together to raise funds and awareness for the fight against heart disease and stroke.

“Our community is the reason America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk has been so successful,” says American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Executive Director Jennifer Balog. “Because of you, we are saving lives and improving our community’s health. We want to thank all the volunteers and participants that dedicate their time, talents, and funds to this fight.”

For more information on America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk visit www.uticaheartrunwalk.org or call (315) 580-3964. Follow along on social media with #HeartRunWalk. Find the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association on Facebook and Twitter at @HeartCNY and on Instagram at @AHANewYork.

America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk 2017 is locally sponsored by signature sponsor NYCM Insurance; local sponsors Scalzo, Zogby and Wittig, Inc. Insurance; MetLife & MetLife Foundation; Carbone Auto Group; AmeriCU Credit Union, and Planet Fitness. It is sponsored nationally by SUBWAY® Restaurants. America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk Weekend’s fundraising goal is $1,110,825. A minimum amount of $30 in pledges for participants 16 years and older is required at registration to participate in the Heart Run & Walk. For more information on America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk 2017, please contact the American Heart Association at 315.580.3964 or visitwww.uticaheartrunwalk.org.

