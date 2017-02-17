Morrisville State College honored with 2016 Tree Campus USA recognition

Morrisville State College has been honored again for its commitment to sustainability.

The college received 2016 Tree Campus USA recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation for its dedication to effective urban forest management.

Tree Campus USA, a national program created in 2008 by the Arbor Day Foundation and sponsored by Toyota, honors colleges and universities for effective campus forest management and engaging staff and students in conservation goals.

To be considered for an award, a campus must maintain a tree advisory committee and a campus tree-care plan, dedicate annual expenditures for a campus tree program and conduct an Arbor Day observance and a student service-learning project.

At Morrisville, students utilize trees for actual learning experiences including pruning, climbing, identifying, inventorying and planting.

“Morrisville’s hands-on approach to learning makes it easy for our students to have a positive impact on our local environment,” said assistant professor Rebecca Hargrave, who has led the efforts of the college’s tree campus advisory committee. “Planting and maintaining trees reinforces what we do in the classroom and Tree Campus USA recognition is a reflection of that positive student work.”

Members of Morrisville State’s campus tree advisory committee spend months developing a campus tree-care plan which includes policies for planting, care and removal, as well as plans for tree protection and preservation.

“This recognition reflects the importance of the diverse tree collection we now have in our campus landscape with all its educational, environmental and aesthetic benefits,” said Aida Khalil, professor in the horticulture department and member of the tree campus advisory committee.

Matt Buell, head grounds supervisor, has been instrumental in developing the college’s tree collection.

MSC also received Tree Campus USA recognition in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

