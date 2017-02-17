AFRL Information Directorate engineer receives IEEE award

An Air Force Research Laboratory employee at the Rome Research Site has been recognized as the 2016 recipient of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Harry Diamond Memorial Award.

Dr. Bruce Suter, principal electronics engineer at AFRL’s Information Directorate here, was selected for his contributions to the theory and practice of big data for aerospace systems.

The Harry Diamond Memorial Award was created to honor individuals for significant technical contributions in the field of electrotechnology while in government service. This year’s award recognizes Suter for his distinguished career at AFRL and his numerous technical accomplishments in the field of big data for aerospace systems.

Early in his career, Suter focused on the development of theories and computational models related to Hankel transform algorithms, as well as multirate and wavelet signal processing. Today, his research involves modeling, processing, and communications for sensory information flow in military aircraft systems both now and into the future.

Suter received his B.S. and M.S. degrees in electrical engineering in 1972 and the Ph.D. in computer science in 1988 from the University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida.

In 1998, he joined the technical staff at AFRL’s Information Directorate here, where he was the founding Director of the Center for Integrated Transmission and Exploitation (CITE). He has held visiting appointments at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His previous positions include academia at the U. S. Air Force Institute of Technology and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, together with industrial positions at Honeywell Inc. and Litton Industries. He is a former associate editor of IEEE Transactions on Signal Processing and the author of a widely accepted monograph Multirate and Wavelet Signal Processing (Academic Press: 1998).

Suter is a Senior Member of IEEE, and a member of Tau Beta Pi and Eta Kappa Nu. He has received a number of awards for his engineering and research contributions. These include the Air Force Research Laboratory Fellow, an AFRL-wide award for his accomplishments in the theory, application, and implementation of signal processing algorithms, the Arthur S. Flemming Award, a government-wide award for his pioneering Hankel transform research, and the General Ronald W. Yates Award for Excellence in Technology Transfer for his patented Fourier transform processor.

