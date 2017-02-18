Hamilton asks for support in light of proposed funding cuts

Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 10:30 a.m. – Story Time

Story Time for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers is held in the children’s story room, led by Early Childhood Educator, Hilary Virgil. Story Time for preschoolers will be held in the community room and led by guest teacher Maureen Wallace. Story Time is held every Tuesday from mid-September through July, unless otherwise closed for a holiday or emergency.

Public Libraries need your support! Did you know Governor Cuomo’s 2017-2018 budget proposes cutting funding for public libraries by 4 percent? Not only would this negatively impact the Hamilton Public Library and the services and resources we provide for this community, but would have devastating consequences for our greater Mid York Library System which stands to lose over $66,000 in this proposed cut.

Please take a moment to contact our government officials to share how much our Library staff, services, and resources mean to you, your family and neighbors, and our greater community.

Simply visit our Library website or Facebook pages to send a message through the New York Library Association, or use the information below to contact the Governor’s office and our local representatives directly.

Assemblyman William Magee

214 Farrier Ave.

Oneida, NY 13421

(315) 361-4125

mageew@nyassembly.gov

Senator David Valesky

State Office Bldg, Room 805

333 E. Washington Street

Syracuse NY 13202

(315) 478-8745

valesky@senate.state.ny.us

Governor Andrew Cuomo

NYS State Capitol Building

Albany, NY 12224

(518) 474-8390

governor.ny.gov

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/. From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to- date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information: http://www.facebook.com/HPL.books.

The Library is normally open Monday-Friday, 10am to 7pm, and Saturday, 10am to1pm. Please visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

