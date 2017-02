March 7 Canalside Talk event planned

On Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m., at the Library, the Canastota Canal Town and Library will host a Canalside Talk “ A Mule named Sal—Exploring the Musical Landscape of the Erie Canal by Dave Ruch musician and teaching artist. With some live instrumental music on banjo, bones, spoons, washboard, jaw harp, mandolin and more, Ruch presents a highly engaging program of stories, history and anecdotes about life on “Clinton’s Ditch.” The event is funded by New York Humanities.

