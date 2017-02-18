Fatal snowmobile crash in Madison County

At approximately 3:52 p.m., State Police in Morrisville responded to a snowmobile collision involving two snowmobiles on Trail S56 in the town of Cazenovia, in the area of Cobblestone Drive.

Investigation at scene reveals that a 1990 Yamaha being operated by George E. Verdow, 64, of Tully, was westbound on Trail S56, with another snowmobiler trailing approximately 40 feet behind.

A 2012 Artic Cat being operated by Jeffrey S. Hunt, 52, from Cazenovia, was traveling eastbound on the same trail when, for an unknown reason, drifted into the westbound portion of the trail, striking Verdow head-on.

Operators of both snowmobiles were ejected. Verdow was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Hunt was airlifted to SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse with head and chest injuries; he is listed in stable condition.

Investigation is pending into the cause of the accident.

