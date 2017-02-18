Oswego man charged with DWAI-drugs in Kirkville

Sullivan based state police charged an Oswego man with DWAI-drugs after his vehicle was observed stuck in a ditch by a passing trooper Thursday evening in Kirkville.

At approximately 9 p.m. Feb. 16, Trooper Steven Fountain was patrolling on Bridgeport – Kirkville Road in Sullivan when he observed a 2001 Ford Expedition stuck in a ditch along the west side of the roadway.

Fountain stopped and interviewed driver Gary E. Bloss, 33, of Oswego, and observed that Bloss appeared very paranoid and confused and claimed to be seeing people in the back seat of his vehicle that weren’t actually there.

Fountain was eventually able to determine that Bloss may have consumed a quantity of the drug ‘ecstasy’ earlier in the evening. Sobriety tests indicated that Bloss’ motor coordination was severely impaired and he was taken into custody.

A DMV check revealed that Bloss’ driver’s license had been previously revoked. Bloss was evaluated by a drug recognition expert at the Oneida state police barracks and charged with DWAI-drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation third degree and other traffic charges. He is scheduled to appear in Sullivan Town Court Feb. 28, 2017.

