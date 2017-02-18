Mid-Winter Chess Classic planned for Feb. 25

The Mid-Winter Chess Classic is now in its 10th year. Open to everyone, this five round Swiss tournament begins with sign-in at 8:30 a.m. at the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum on Lakeport Road. Each game is 30-minute/each time control.

Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers.

The cost is $20 for each participant; students play for $15.

For more information call John at 315.687.3356 or email SullivanChess@gmail.com.

Pack your chess set and a clock. Play begins promptly at 9 a.m. Bring your lunch or enjoy the local dining establishments. (Extra clocks and set will be provided as needed.)

The Town of Sullivan Chess Club meets Monday nights at 6 p.m. at the Town of Sullivan Parks & Recreation Building, 707 Legion Drive, Chittenango. New members are always welcome.

