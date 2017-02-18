Fatal head-on crash in Liverpool

State Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash that occurred on Buckley Road in the town of Salina.

On Feb. 17, 2017, at approximately 8:41 p.m., State Police in North Syracuse responded to a two-car personal injury motor vehicle collision on Buckley Road in the town of Salina.

The preliminary investigation reveals a 2017 Audi, operated by Robert J. Nelson, 70, of Liverpool, was northbound on Buckley Road when he crossed over into the southbound lane, striking a 2007 KIA, operated by Sueria Ashkar, 24, of Liverpool.

Both operators and sole occupants were transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. Nelson was pronounced deceased at the hospital; Ashkar is listed in critical condition with multiple fractures and internal injuries.

The State Police Troop D Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

