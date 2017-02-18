Movies to be shown at Library in March

The Cazenovia Library welcomes everyone their free public showing of Doctor Strange March 3 (3:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.) and Jackie March 8 (2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.). Both movies will be shown in the Community Room; popcorn will be provided.

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in Marvel’s “Doctor Strange,” the “story of the talented neurosurgeon Doctor Stephen Strange who, after a tragic car accident, must put ego aside and learn the secrets of a hidden world of mysticism and alternate dimensions. Based in New York City’s Greenwich Village, Doctor Strange must act as an intermediary between the real world and what lies beyond, utilizing a vast array of metaphysical abilities and artifacts to protect the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” (imdb.com) This film is rated PG-13 and runs 2 hours.

Natalie Portman takes on the iconic role of Jackie Kennedy in “a portrait of one of the most important and tragic moments in American history, seen through the eyes of the iconic First Lady, then Jacqueline Kennedy. Jackie places us in her world during the days immediately following her husband’s assassination. Known for her extraordinary dignity and poise, here we see a portrait of the First Lady as she fights to establish her husband’s legacy and the world of “Camelot” that she created and loved so well.” This film is rated R and runs 100 minutes.

Call the Library at 315.655.9322 with questions.

