Students achieve dean’s list at SUNY Delhi

The following students have been cited for academic achievement for the Fall 2016 semester by achieving the Dean’s List at the State University of New York College of Technology at Delhi. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have an academic average of 3.50 or higher within the semester.

Haley Harrington of Madison is pursuing an associate’s degree in Veterinary Science Technology

Cole Yankowski of Sherburne is pursuing an associate’s degree in Welding Technology

