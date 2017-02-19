Hannibal man charged with driving while intoxicated in Lysander

State Police charged Ronald D. Bacon, 44, of 700 Harris Hill Road in Hannibal, with driving while intoxicated, and several counts of aggravated unlicensed operation.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at approximately 9:21 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on State Route 690 in the town of Lysander for operating with a suspended registration. Troopers interviewed Bacon and determined he possessed a revoked license, and the vehicle he was driving was not insured.

Further investigation showed that Bacon was also intoxicated.

Bacon was taken into custody and processed at SP Lysander for two felony counts of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, three misdemeanor counts of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and several vehicle and traffic law violations.

He is scheduled to appear in Lysander Town Court Feb. 21, 2017.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

