Atlantic Testing Laboratories celebrating 50th anniversary

Atlantic Testing Laboratories, Limited, a leading provider of testing and engineering services in the Northeast, celebrates their 50th anniversary this year.

ATL was founded in 1967 by Spencer F. Thew in Canton, and this location continues to serve as the corporate headquarters today.

“I am proud of the ATL staff, and the direction ATL’s growth has taken,” Thew said. “I am honored to witness the 50th anniversary of ATL and wish its current leadership continued success.”

Through the years, the company has grown to operate ten locations throughout New York State. Offices are located in Albany, Binghamton, Canton, Elmira, Plattsburgh, Poughkeepsie, Rochester, Syracuse, Utica and Watertown.

ATL began as a construction materials testing firm and has evolved into a full-service engineering support firm.

“The additional services that ATL has provided over time were implemented in response to the growing needs of our clients,” said President James J Kuhn. “We continue to seek out additional services that will add value for our clients. The ability to adapt and change based on the needs of our clients has contributed to our growth and long-term success.”

ATL, a WBE certified company, employs over 250 staff members at its ten offices.

“I am very proud of our staff and of their level of commitment to ATL and our clients,” said Chief Executive Officer Marijean B. Remington. “We owe our success and longevity to our hard-working and dedicated employees and our loyal clients. This year, we will be reflecting on our past, celebrating our achievements, and making plans for the future.”

ATL is a full-service firm offering a comprehensive line of technical support services to architectural, engineering, commercial, industrial, and governmental clients. Services include special inspections, subsurface investigations, water-based investigations, geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing and engineering, pavement engineering, nondestructive testing, and environmental services.

