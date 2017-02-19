Pulaski man arrested after physical domestic incident

State Police in Pulaski arrested Gary A. Bubis Jr., 36, from Pulaski, for second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class A misdemeanor; fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation.

Bubis is charged with having several physical altercations with a 20-year-old female, damaging her personal property, and preventing her from leaving a residence in Albion.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Albion Town Court Feb. 20, 2017, at 6 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

