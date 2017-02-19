4-H public presentation event held at Herkimer BOCES

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 32 Herkimer County 4-H members of the Occupational Hazards 4-H Club and classmates presented their 4-H Public Presentations at Herkimer BOCES. Students spoke about various topics including art, snowmobiles, making trail mix and firefighter gear.

The students were presented with certificates of participation at the end of the program. Parents and teachers spoke about how much the 4-H club and the public presentations have helped the students grow and learn. Learning to give effective public presentations is a unique advantage of belonging to 4-H.

For more information on this and other 4-H programs offered through Cornell Cooperative Extension of Herkimer County, call 315-866-7920.

