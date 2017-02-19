 
St. Lawrence University students named to dean’s list

The following students have been selected for inclusion on St. Lawrence University’s dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2016 semester.

  • Haley S. O’Brien of Cazenovia. O’Brien is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in Biology. O’Brien attended Cazenovia High School.
  • Amanda M. Korb of Deruyter. Korb is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in Environmental Studies-English. Korb attended Otselic Valley Central School.
  • Sarah E. Moon of Chittenango. Moon is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in Mathematics. Moon attended Chittenango Senior High School.
  • Allison C. Karmis of Cazenovia. Karmis is a member of the Class of 2020. Karmis attended Cazenovia High School.
  • David M. Stehle of Cazenovia. Stehle is a member of the Class of 2020. Stehle attended Cazenovia High School.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

