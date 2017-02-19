St. Lawrence University students named to dean’s list

The following students have been selected for inclusion on St. Lawrence University’s dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2016 semester.

Haley S. O’Brien of Cazenovia. O’Brien is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in Biology. O’Brien attended Cazenovia High School.

Amanda M. Korb of Deruyter. Korb is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in Environmental Studies-English. Korb attended Otselic Valley Central School.

Sarah E. Moon of Chittenango. Moon is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in Mathematics. Moon attended Chittenango Senior High School.

Allison C. Karmis of Cazenovia. Karmis is a member of the Class of 2020. Karmis attended Cazenovia High School.

David M. Stehle of Cazenovia. Stehle is a member of the Class of 2020. Stehle attended Cazenovia High School.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

