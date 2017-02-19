Madison County historian to interview veterans from World War II and Korean War

Continuing the Madison County Historian’s Office Local Interview series Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will be interviewing two veterans in March.

On Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m., the Smithfield Community Center will host a special presentation with Korean War Veteran Lloyd Stoker and Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz.

Stoker was one of five young men who enlisted in the Air Force from Smithfield on the same day. Stoker served as a tail gunner on a B-26 bomber during the war, spending over a year in Korea.

On Saturday, March 11, at 2 p.m., the Morrisville Public Library will host a special presentation with WWII Veteran Horace Keller and Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz.

Keller will talk about his time in the service as a member of the 237th Combat Engineers, building bridges in Germany. After the war was over, Keller returned to New York and attended the State University of New York Agricultural & Technical Institute in Morrisville, staying in Madison County after he completed his graduation.

There is no charge for either of these events. For more information, contact Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz via phone at 315-366- 2453 or email matthew.urtz@madisoncounty.ny.gov.

